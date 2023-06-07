‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ holds strong on Monday

The much-awaited romantic comedy film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, continued its strong performance at the box office on its fourth day.

The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, has been receiving positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike, resulting in a steady box office collection. “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” revolves around the story of two individuals from different backgrounds who meet by chance and embark on an unpredictable journey filled with love, laughter and hilarious misunderstandings. The film’s refreshing storyline and the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have struck a chord with the audience. According to trade analysts, the film showed excellent hold on Monday, with a collection of approximately Rs 5.5 crores. Despite it being a weekday, the movie managed to maintain a steady footfall in theatres across the country, indicating the strong word-of-mouth publicity it has garnered. The catchy music and peppy dance numbers have also contributed to the film’s success. “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” had a promising opening weekend, earning around ?20 crores at the domestic box office. The film’s engaging narrative and light-hearted humour have resonated well with the viewers, resulting in repeat visits and positive word-of-mouth recommendations. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s performances have received praise for their impeccable comic timing and endearing portrayal of their respective characters. The film’s supporting cast, including seasoned actors like Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani, have also delivered noteworthy performances, adding depth and charm to the story. With the film’s steady performance at the box office, trade analysts are optimistic about its prospects in the coming days. Given the positive response and the lack of major competition in the current market, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” has a strong chance of becoming a box office success, further cementing Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s positions as talented actors in the industry. As the film continues to entertain audiences across the nation, fans eagerly await the upcoming box office reports to see if “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” will maintain its momentum and create a lasting impact on the industry.