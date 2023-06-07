PAJCCI terms Barter Trade approval between Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Russia as dream come true

Chairman Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zubair Motiwala while welcoming Pakistan’s government decision of initiating Barter Trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia has termed the development as ‘dream come true’. In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Chairman PAJCCI stated that fruitful consequence of a series of meetings, since 2021 by PAJCCI has started bearing fruits. PAJCCI had been recommending several measures to facilitate economic activity with Afghanistan including waiver of E-Form & EIF requirement for extended period till finalization of alternate mechanism, opening up of new border crossings, increase in timings at existing border crossings, reducing multiple and manual checks, adding items to PKR trading category, barter trade mechanism implementation, exploring new items for trade, cross-stuffing.