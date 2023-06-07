Pakistan, Poland agree to take measures to boost bilateral trade, diplomatic ties

Pakistan and Poland have agreed to take practical measures to intensify cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest to boost bilateral trade and diplomatic ties. The two sides, at the 8th round of Pakistan-Poland Bilateral Political Consultations held here on June 05, reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and dialogue. The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Muhammad Saleem, while the Polish delegation was led by Under Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Wojciech Gerwel. The Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski also attended the Consultations.