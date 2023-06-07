Two-day training on business registration and regulatory compliance held

The United States Agency for International Development’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA), in collaboration with the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), conducted a two-day training workshop on business registration and regulatory compliance here on Tuesday.

The objective of the training was to enhance the understanding and knowledge of women entrepreneurs and start-ups regarding business registration, documentation, and compliance with relevant regulations. The training workshop brought together participants from various organizations, including the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, business entrepreneurs, government officials, and senior management of USA D-ERDA also attended the workshop. The training workshop featured detailed presentations delivered by experts in the field, including representatives from the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Customs, Industries and Commerce Department, the President of the WCCI, Inland Revenue Service, KP Revenue Authority, the Bank of Khyber, and the Excise and Taxation department. These presentations aimed to educate and inform women business entrepreneurs about the process of business registration and regulatory compliance, offering on-the-spot support for their business endeavors. Moreover, a dedicated help desk was established to assist women entrepreneurs in understanding the requirements and procedures for opening business bank accounts, further facilitating their business endeavors. “We are grateful to USAID-ERDA for their collaboration and support in organizing this training workshop. By equipping women entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge and resources, we can empower them to overcome hurdles and create a thriving business environment,” said the President of WCCI Azra Jamsheed. “We have gained valuable insights into the regulatory processes and documentation required for businesses. We are now better equipped to navigate the system and ensure compliance with regulations,” Managing Director (MD) of FastMove Packages Afshan Khan said. “We hope that through this initiative, we can enhance the understanding of business registration, and regulatory compliances, and provide women entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries,” Shad Muhammad, Chief of Party at USAID-ERDA said.