Energy Conservation

That Pakistan needs to do something or the other about the ever-so-critical energy crisis has been sighed by administration after administration in a bid to control the skyrocketing import bill. However, the recent announcement by the National Economic Council to yet again implement conservation plans is bound to get a stink eye from all quarters.

Despite realising that shuttering markets early, efficient electronic appliances and austerity in public offices are part of a plan to control expenses at a time when we are fast running out of resources, no one is ready to chip in their share of the sacrifice.

As traders create ruckus over an already drowning economy and masses wonder when would they find the time to get anything from markets, plans to set the alarm clocks earlier in order to avail daylight hours are, for the lack of a better word, still as widely unpopular as before.

Tooting its own horn aside, the government is also not ready to let go of its bloated cabinet or slam the brakes on politically-motivated developmental projects. Yes, Pakistan is already considerably late to the party as its reliance on optics has often stood in the path of policies that matter. Indian regulations on air conditioners, the distribution of cost-effective lighting in Chile and the Danish switch from imported oil to a diversified mix are examples of how countries when grappling with terminal challenges, manage to find a solution in the dark.

Yet, such baby steps only work if those at the helm of the affairs lead the way. Why would a common man be willing to change his lifestyle if he sees the high and the mighty going on with their lives as usual? By focusing on restructured reforms that actually plug all the gaping holes and allow the country a chance to survive against the douche of blood-sucking leeches, the sitting government might finally find a leg to stand on. *