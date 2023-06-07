Each guest brings unique perspective in ‘Momina’s Mixed Plate’ Season 3

Momina’s Mixed Plate Season 3, powered by Insignia Shoes, hosted a diverse range of guests to share their personal journeys and experiences, providing a window into their unique perspectives. Looking back at the season, from artists to activists and entrepreneurs, each guest brought something special to the show, enriching the conversations and shedding light on the challenges and opportunities faced in their respective fields and in life in general. So here’s a look at some interesting conversations that happened this season. Usman Riaz: Director and co-founder of Mano Animations Studio, who shared his incredible story of starting an animation studio in Pakistan, from attending conferences in Japan to tackling the challenges of bringing his ideas to life. He emphasised that animators are the actors and Momina’s Mixed Plate gave us an inside look at his major project ‘The Glassworker’ and the obstacles he faced during its production. Feeha Jamshed: She spoke about her illness and how she overcame it with hope and faith.