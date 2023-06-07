IOC to hold executive board meeting today with boxing in focus

PARIS: The International Olympic Committee will hold a one-day executive board meeting on Wednesday with the embattled International Boxing Association (IBA) in focus, sources said on Tuesday. The IOC has a planned executive board meeting set for June 20-22 but has now scheduled Wednesday’s event following an IBA report on the state of required reforms sent to the Olympic body. Two sources with knowledge of proceedings confirmed to Reuters the meeting on Wednesday, with boxing in the spotlight. The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues and did not involve it in running the boxing events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

It has already provisionally excluded the sport from the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with a final decision expected at its session in India in October. The IOC, which is also in charge of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers without IBA involvement, has demanded immediate reforms before a decision on the sport’s inclusion is taken but has warned repeatedly the IBA was not doing enough. The IBA report sent to the IOC recently blamed the Olympic body for intransigence and false statements while claiming the IBA had done enough to meet reform criteria. The IBA has been run since 2020 by Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, whose actions in the past years have led to the creation of a breakaway group called World Boxing with several countries having left the IBA to join the new organisation.