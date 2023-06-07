Qureshi released from Adiala Jail; set to meet Imran today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released from Adiala Jail hours after the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench declared his detention ‘illegal’ on Tuesday.

After the release, the PTI vice chairman told media that he would meet party chief Imran Khan on Wednesday and share his analysis of the current political situation in the country. He thanked the lawyers and all the people and advised the PTI workers to remain steadfast, saying that “hope will surely rise soon”. The PTI leader said that after meeting with party chairman Imran Khan, he will address the media in detail. “We will try to bring out the innocent people in jail by initiating legal proceedings for their release,” he added.

“The flag of justice is in my hand today and I am a part of a movement that wants to see a free Pakistan,” he said. “I have spent a month in solitary confinement and got time to reflect and think about a lot of things I will meet Imran Khan, present to him my political analysis and seek guidance,” he stated. Qureshi also thanked God, his family, the PTI, the courts and his legal team for working day and night for his release. “I was re-arrested under the MPO […] I don’t think there was any ground for the arrest because how can a prisoner in jail indulge in public disorder? Who can I contact, instruct or incite?”

Addressing PTI supporters, he said, “This is a testing and difficult time but don’t lose hope because after every night there is a dawn.” “I think in different jails there are countless innocent people who should be released. I will try, and we will pursue their cases after consultation with our legal team,” Qureshi added. Concluding his media talk, the PTI leader said he would meet Imran and hold a press conference again. He further refused to answer any questions.

The former foreign minister was taken into police custody in the aftermath of the May 9 attacks on sensitive state installations. High court judge Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz announced the verdict and ordered Qureshi to submit an affidavit to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner within three days of his release. The verdict maintained that the ex-minister would be able to conduct peaceful political activities according to the Constitution and law, and could address peaceful protests. It mandated that he stay away from protests that include vandalism, sieges and burning.

The superintendent of the Adiala jail was ordered to immediately release Qureshi. Meanwhile, the court told the law officer to bring forth any speeches or protests Qureshi led, adding that no political leader could control their words in a political gathering. The judge told the law officer to produce any evidence against the PTI VC before the court. To this, the law officer asked for two days before they could present the evidence.