Petitioner of treason case against Imran gunned down

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq was shot dead by unknown armed men near Airport Road in Quetta on Tuesday, a private TV channel reported.

The assailants opened fire on Razzaq, who was near Airport Road at the time, and swiftly fled the scene. Despite immediate medical attention, the lawyer succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The body of the deceased was later transported to Quetta Civil Hospital for necessary medico-legal procedures.

Balochistan Chief Minister, deeply saddened by the tragic death of the senior lawyer, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. Taking immediate action, the chief minister has ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter, requesting a comprehensive report from the Inspector General of Police. The investigation aims to examine all aspects of the incident and identify the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ata Tarar, has made a startling statement, holding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accountable for the killing. Speaking during a press conference in the federal capital, the PML-N leader revealed that Imran Khan would be implicated in the murder of Advocate Abdul Razzaq. Tarar highlighted that the slain lawyer was handling a case against the PTI chairman in the Balochistan High Court. Razzaq was the petitioner in the case.

Tarar further emphasized that a high treason case against the former prime minister, scheduled for a hearing today, added an additional dimension to the situation. He stressed the need for a transparent investigation into the killing and stated that if Imran Khan had been in custody, such a tragic incident would not have occurred. The PML-N leader said a thorough and impartial inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the truth and hold the culprits accountable.