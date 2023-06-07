Funeral prayer of martyred soldier offered in DI Khan

The funeral prayer of a soldier of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan on Monday, was offered at Dera Ismail Khan and later at his native hometown, the military said in a statement. The Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, a 30-year-old resident of Mansehra district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom South Waziristan district. According to the statement, the martyr was laid to rest with full military honours on Wednesday, adding that senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funeral. “Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs,” the statement added. In recent years, the army has launched several successful operations against terrorist groups operating in different parts of the country, including South Waziristan. These operations have been crucial in dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and eliminating the threat posed by these groups to the civilian population and security forces alike.