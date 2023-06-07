Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Shahbaz Gill

A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against PTI’s leader Shahbaz Gill in a case pertaining inciting people against the institutions.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against Shahbaz Gill. During the course of proceeding, the court inquired about the attendance of the accused at which the lawyer said that appearance of Shahbaz Gill was not possible so far as his wife went through a surgery.

The lawyer also filed a request seeking one-time exemption from appearance to the accused. The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Shahbaz Gill.

The court said that arrest warrants could be cancelled if the accused appear before the court or he was authorized to challenge the verdict. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till June 26. Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the interim bail of PTI’s former MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz till June 10, in the a case regarding the violent protest and vandalizing at Judicial Complex, Islamabad. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case. Petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan requested the court to direct the investigation officer that if his client was required for the investigation or not.

The investigation officer informed the court that the prosecutor, in this case, was on leave due to the death of his mother. He also said that the joint investigation team (JIT) formed into the matter was also not present before the court. The court extended the interim bail of Raja Khurram Nawaz and sought arguments on the next hearing regarding confirmation of his bail.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till June 22, against sealing of multi-story building of Grand Hayatt Hotel and the actions of NAB and FIA into the matter. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, challenging the orders of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for sealing the multi-story building at Constitution Avenue. The officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appeared before the court. At the outset, the IHC chief justice questioned if the PAC was authorized to issue orders for sealing any building. Additional prosecutor general NAB prayed the court to re-list the said case so that answer could also be submitted.

The court served notices to the respondents on a miscellaneous application of the petitioner for June 22.