Khar, Norwegian FM agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt on Tuesday agreed to work towards the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres. During a meeting in Oslo, they appreciated 75 years of Pak-Norway relations and agreed on the importance of multilateralism to address regional and global challenges, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her Twitter handle. MoS Hina Rabbani Khar, separately, held bilateral talks with her Norwegian counterpart Erling Rimestad. During a meeting, the global and regional issues including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Afghanistan & Ukraine were discussed. Hina Khar expressed gratitude for Norway’s support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan, the Spokesperson said in a related tweet. The two sides also discussed investments in micro hydro-power plants in Pakistan. They agreed to increase cooperation in realms of green energy, shipping, blue economy and collaboration in higher education and research.