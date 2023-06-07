Economic uplift lies in scientific practices adoption: NA speaker

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday said that the future of Pakistan’s food security and economic development lies in the adoption of modern, sustainable, and scientific agricultural practices.

“Developing practical solutions and initiatives to improve the agricultural sector and ensuring the welfare of farmers is crucial for the country’s sustained progress,” he made these remarks in a meeting with President Kissan Ittehad Council, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar.

Speaker Ashraf emphasized that the current administration’s key priorities include alleviating farmers’ problems and advancing agriculture. He said, “Farmers are given subsidies for agricultural inputs, but further initiatives are necessary to address the problems that farmers confront as a result of high input costs and significant climate change.”

The speaker emphasized the critical necessity for the introduction of farmer-friendly policies, and how they would considerably strengthen the country’s agriculture sector, which is a cornerstone of its entire development.

The speaker acknowledged the importance of historical decisions in uplifting critical crops such as cotton and highlighted the Special Committee on Agricultural Products of the NA diligent efforts in understanding the problems faced by farmers and growers. During the meeting, Raja Pervez Ashraf assured his commitment to addressing farmers’ concerns at all relevant forums. “Arranging a meeting between farmers and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, emphasizing the need for a collaborative approach to resolving the issues affecting the agricultural community,” he hinted.

The speaker urged to devise a comprehensive plan for the improvement of the agriculture sector, given Pakistan’s status as an agricultural country forced to import food items, including wheat and sugar.

“This dependence on imports has significantly impacted agricultural production and necessitates immediate action to enhance productivity within the country.”

Pervez Ashraf hailed the dedicated and tireless efforts of farmers, acknowledging them as a hardworking nation responsible for providing the fundamental necessity of food to the entire population. The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from Raja Pervez Ashraf to prioritize the concerns of farmers and agriculture in the upcoming annual budget. He emphasized the need for a special focus on agriculture, ensuring adequate allocation of resources to support farmers and foster the growth of the sector.

The speaker stressed the significance of investing in agricultural education, research, and development, as well as infrastructure improvement and financial assistance for farmers.

NA body on Climate Change takes serious notice of Rawal Lake Poisoning Incident: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Climate Change has taken serious notice of the incident and has expressed its concern over the Rawal Lake poisoning incident.

On Thursday (June 1), two individuals were arrested after being caught poisoning the water of Rawal Dam to catch fish.

The incident was brought to the attention of the authorities by the staff of a contractor that had a fishing contract in the Rawal Dam. Following the poisoning, several fish, birds of different species, and other aquatic life began dying, a news release said.

A report has been sought from the relevant authorities. The committee has strongly condemned all such actions that harm the environment, the people, and the animals.

The committee also urged the people to follow ethical and legal means of fishing and to protect the natural resources of the country.

MNA Nuzhat Pathan, chairperson of the Committee also urged the authorities to take stern action against the culprits and the people involved in this serious crime must be taken to the task and punished according to the laws.