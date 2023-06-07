IIUI inks MoU with Fast Cables

International Islamic University (IIU) inked two MoUs on Tuesday with Fast cables limited under which the former will make an annual Zakat donation of the minimum 02 million rupees as well as it will also award a cash prize of 1 lac rupees to the students scoring high CGPA in their finals year of studies.

Both the MoUs were signed here in the new campus of the university by President, IIUI Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi and Managing Director Fast Cables Limited, Mr. Kamal Mian. It was also attended by renowned social impact investor Mr. Mansoor Shakeel Vice President Administration and Finance, Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani. Vice President Research and Enterprise, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Director General International Institute for Islamic Economics (IIIE), Dr. Abdul Rasheed, Director UAFA Ms. Nuzhat Zareen, Incharge Alumni office, Dr. Sonia Irum and other relevant officials.

As per MoUs, both the sides agreed to encourage and promote education, training and research in different areas of learning such as social, natural, applied and communication sciences with special emphasis on Islamic learning. In addition to the Fast excellence award for the students of Electrical Engineering program, the Fast Cables limited will also shortlist the candidates through campus recruitment drives as well as it will take steps for the internships and placement opportunities for the students of the Faculty of Engineering.

On the occasion, Mr. Kamal who is also an IIUI Alumnus shared his success story and he also reminisced about the day of the student life at IIUI. He paid rich tributes to his teachers adding that the university has a meaningful impact and role in his success. He reiterated his resolve that such cooperation shall be expanded in the future.

IIUI President said on the occasion that the MoU will pave the way for more joint ventures and joint collaborations for the promotion of education. He said that the university is keen to address the needs of society by preparing skilled graduates who can contribute in the best manner in the progress of the society and country. IIUI President also apprised that the university has a transparent mechanism of scholarship programs for the support of needy students under which they are being accommodated on merit and this step has been appreciated by the students and parents.