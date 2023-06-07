ANF seizes drugs worth $70m

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2854.398 Kg Drugs & 112.7 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) Chemical worth US$ 70.411 million internationally. Arrested 18 persons including a foreigner and impounded 6 vehicles while conducting 26 counter narcotics operations throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 2300.1 Kg Opium, 28.312 Kg Heroin, 45 Kg Crystal, 446.713 Kg Hashish, 34.216 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.057 Gram Ecstasy Tabs (100 x Tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 2506 Kg Drugs & 112.7 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) Chemical in 7 operations while arrested 2 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2281 Kg Opium, 20 Kg Heroin, 160 Kg Hashish and 45 Kg Crystal. ANF Punjab recovered 8.032 Kg Drugs in 6 operations while arrested 6 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.312 Kg Heroin, 2.500 Kg Hashish and 4.220 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 72 Kg Drugs in 4 operations while arrested 3 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.800 Kg Opium, 69.200 Kg Hashish and 1 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF Sindh recovered 202.066 Kg Drugs in 5 operations while arrested 4 persons including a foreigner involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 173.070 Kg Hashish and 28.996 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 66.3 Kg drugs in 4 operations while arrested 3 persons in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 17.300 Kg Opium, 7 Kg Heroin, 41.943 Kg Hashish and 0.057 Gram Ecstasy Tabs (100 x Tabs). All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.