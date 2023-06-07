IUB signs MoU with Nepali institutions for Chinese medical treatment

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Nepali educational institutions for the promotion of Chinese medical treatment. The University College of Conventional Medicine the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Nepal Educational Institutions Safal Health Home Private Limited and Acupuncture, Moxibustion Acupressure Association Nepal have agreed on mutual cooperation in acupuncture, moxibustion acupressure, pain management and related fields through a memorandum of understanding signed at Bahawalpur.

The memorandum was signed by the Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Director of Safal Health Home Bishal Shrestha. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, Dr. Pir Alam Sher Khan, Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Asif Principal University College of Conventional Medicine and senior teachers were present on this occasion. According to the agreement, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Nepali institutions will cooperate in teaching and research of Chinese medicine. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will promote acupuncture, moxibustion, and acupressure and related medical fields.

Joint seminars and conferences will be organized. An acupuncture training centre will be established at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Provision of medical equipment, videos, and other materials will be ensured to facilitate research and teaching. Research results and other information will be shared. It is significant that the College of Conventional Medicine, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, is extensively working on the promotion of Eastern Medicine, Unani Medicine, and Homeopathy as well as Chinese medicine. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences was established three years ago under the direction of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. This led to the promotion of education and efficiency in Eastern Medicine and other fields in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.