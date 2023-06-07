Trans Eurasia rally reaches Pakistan

The Trans Eurasia car rally was given a warm welcome on Monday on reaching Pakistan after passing through 16 countries. The car rally entered Pakistan through Taftan in Balochistan and in the next stage while racing through the picturesque areas of Balochistan will reach the northern areas. From northern areas the rally will make its exit at Wagah border and will travel through India. As many as 33 tourists travelling in 10 vehicles and on seven heavy bikes are part of the rally which began from Paris and will end in Kuala Lumpur. The citizens of Pakistan welcomed the rally and expressed hope that the remaining journey of the rally will be pleasant and adventurous. Pakistan is a safe tourist destination and its people are known around the world for their hospitality. Pakistan is an attractive destination for tourists because of its mighty snow capped mountains, lush green valleys, historical cities and exotic coastline.