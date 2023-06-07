Paraplegic Services Project launched across Punjab

The Punjab government has taken a groundbreaking initiative to cater to the treatment and rehabilitation needs of individuals affected by paralysis due to accidents. Under the guidance of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Paraplegic Services Project has been launched across the entire province. This project aims to provide immediate medical assistance to patients at risk of paralysis, thereby preventing permanent disability.

In the first phase, five paraplegic rehabilitation centers will be established, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including trans-spinal cord surgery. Following the directives of the CM, one central hub center and four satellite centers will be established in various locations across the province. The DHQ hospital in Multan will have a dedicated center to address the needs of accident-induced paralysis cases.

Moreover, paraplegic services will also be extended to Samanabad hospital, Faisalabad’s General Hospital, as well as the THQs of Wah Cantt and Taunsa. These centers will provide immediate treatment to individuals affected by different types of accidents. Cutting-edge physiotherapy machines will be available at paraplegic rehabilitation centers to aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of spinal cord injury patients. Additionally, a prosthetic limb workshop will be established to assist in the rehabilitation process for disabled individuals.

An in-principle decision has been made to outsource the prosthetic workshop, and the provincial cabinet has approved the establishment of the paraplegic rehabilitation center. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the healthcare system of Punjab, aiming to enhance the quality of life for those affected by paralysis and offering them the necessary support and resources for their recovery.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Addl IG (South Punjab) about a tragic incident involving the rape-cum-murder of a child in the Raja Ram area of Shujaabad.

The police have apprehended the accused namely Shahbaz who has confessed to the gruesome crime.

Expressing his strong commitment to upholding the law, the caretaker CM affirmed that the perpetrator will not escape severe punishment for his horrendous act. Moreover, he assured that justice will be served to the grieving family and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Addl IG (South Punjab) about an incident in Rajanpur, where four individuals were killed in firing between two warring groups. The CM has ordered to promptly apprehend the responsible individuals and ensure that justice is served to the grieving families.