KP’s merged districts get their first-ever model police stations

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, the Government of Japan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police jointly inaugurated the Model Police Stations in Kalaya, Orakzai District, and Ghalanai, Mohmand District, in a ceremony held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Model Police Stations are unique police centers in merged districts, providing a range of new facilities to better serve the people of merged districts. Amongst others, these include a gender-responsive desk to address gender-based crimes reported to the police stations, a hall to convene joint community and police meetings, an investigation room, an office for station house officers, security posts, lodging facilities to accommodate 55 police personnel and separate holding rooms for men and women, said a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad. Addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro, underlined, “Supporting security and justice sector institutions to provide people-oriented and gender-responsive services, especially in post-merger districts, is crucial in maintaining the rule of law in KP.

The establishment of Model Police Stations in the merged districts will play an instrumental role in achieving this goal. We are excited to be a part of this important journey and are grateful to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and UNDP Pakistan for their continual efforts to build peaceful and just communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including merged districts.”

“Model Police Stations equipped and training provided to former Levies and Khasadars integrated into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will ensure an improved formal policing and justice system in merged areas,” stated Ms Aliona Niculita, Officer-In-Charge, UNDP Pakistan. Together, we remain resolute in enhancing people’ access to more inclusive, accessible, and efficient access to justice and security services in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly for women and other marginalised groups.” The Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, appraised the partnership with UNDP Pakistan and the Government of Japan to enhance access to justice services for people in the province including merged districts.

“I am delighted to inaugurate the first of its kind Model Police Station of Mohmand and Orakzai, which is a result of the collaboration between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, UNDP Pakistan, and the Government of Japan. This Model Police Station is one of the many initiatives we are taking to strengthen the rule of law and provide better services to the citizens of these merged districts. These facilities will ensure that the police can respond to the needs and grievances of the people in a timely and effective manner. I hope that this Model Police Station will serve as an example for other police stations across the country.” It is pertinent to mention here that these Model Police Stations were established by UNDP Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as part of a project supported by the Government of Japan-to strengthen the rule of law in merged districts of the province. The UNDP Rule of Law Programme is implementing a range of interventions to strengthen security and justice sector governance in Pakistan.