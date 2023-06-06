Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire

A three-year-old Palestinian boy, Mohammed Haitham al-Tamimi, who was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank last week, succumbed to his wounds on Monday, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

The child could not be saved despite extensive efforts by the medical team at Sheba Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment since the shooting on Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed Mohammed’s death, stating that he was from the village of Nabi Saleh.

According to an Israeli army statement, “assailants fired in the direction of the community of Neveh Tzuf,” a settlement south of Nabi Saleh.

Mohammed and his father, Haitham al-Tamimi, who was also wounded, were transported to Sheba Hospital by helicopter for urgent medical care.

Mohammed’s body was transferred to a hospital in Ramallah on Monday in preparation for his funeral, which was scheduled for the following day. The Governor of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Laila Ghannam, condemned the shooting as a “double crime” and expressed gratitude that there were no two funerals.