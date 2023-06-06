Sanam Saeed recreates vintage charm in new shoot

A-list actor Sanam Saeed served some major vintage charm in her latest photoshoot and husband Mohib Mirza cannot stop gushing.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday night, the ‘Dobara Phir Se’ star dropped some latest pictures from a recent photo shoot for a local brand. “Sunday sukoon (peace),” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery.

Saeed exuded old-school charm in the viral pictures with her all-white attire, paired with matching khussas and wooden bangles. Her gold jewellery and thick, double-winged liner further added to the retro glam.

Along with thousands of her followers who reacted to the post on Gram with numerous likes and comments, the doting husband also fulfilled partner duties with some adorable words for lady love. “Why do I want to call you ‘Baano’ after this photoshoot?” he asked in the comments section, to which Saeed replied, “Sanam Bano Mirza ho jai?” It should be noted here that Sanam Saeed is among the most-acclaimed, top-league actors in the country with her work credits ranging from theatre to dramas, films, music videos and even web series. On TV, she made a super impressive debut by playing a negative character in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Daam’.

Her performances in projects like ‘Shukk’ and ‘Aakhri Station’ were also lauded by audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sanam Saeed tied the knot with fellow actor Mohib Mirza in an unannounced ceremony earlier this year.