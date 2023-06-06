Chinese ports’ container throughput up 4.8% in first four months

Container throughput at China’s ports climbed 4.8 percent year on year during the first four months of 2023, official data showed. In this period, some 95.43 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at the country’s ports, according to the Ministry of Transport. Total cargo throughput at China’s ports stood at 5.28 billion tonnes in the same period, up 7.6 percent from the same period of 2022. Cargo throughput for foreign trade rose 8.1 percent year on year. In April alone, cargo throughput at China’s ports jumped 11.8 percent year on year, while container throughput went up 8.6 percent, the data revealed.