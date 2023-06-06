Is Taher Shah making a comeback?

After claiming his rightful position as Pakistan’s biggest internet sensation in 2013, iconic singer Taher Shah has made social media abuzz with a recent tweet suggesting he is ready to drop a new song after a two-year hiatus.

The singer’s management team took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about an upcoming project that is set to be released on June 10. The tweet sent fans into a frenzy who said they were eagerly waiting for a new song. “The beginning of a new era,” said the cryptic tweet without providing any further details about a possible new song that would send Shah to a new era.

Taher Shah rose to fame when he released his first song Eye to Eye in 2013. The song was about expressing and conveying feelings of love through the eyes.

“I wrote the lyrics with the vision to loved ones especially to express and convey the feelings of one marvellous love to each other with Eye to Eye because I sincerely believe in eyes true love,” the singer had said about the song.

In 2016, Shah dropped another iconic song Angel which became famous locally in no time.

The singer released another song called Humanity Love the same year in which he graced his fans with brief poetry that talks about the confession of love. He then went on to release Farishta in 2020. As soon as Shah’s team posted the tweet, social media users started commenting that they are “ready” for the song and were “desperately” waiting for it.