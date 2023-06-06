Argentina’s Messi keen on rejoining Barcelona, says father

PARIS: Lionel Messi, who last week played his last game for Paris St Germain, is open to making a return to LaLiga side Barcelona, the Argentine forward’s father said on Monday. Barca were forced to let their talisman leave in 2021 because his high wages coupled with strict LaLiga financial rules could have jeopardised the club’s future. Messi, who joined Barcelona’s youth set-up aged 13 and went on to become the club’s all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions, moved to PSG as a free agent on a two-year contract. Barcelona’s finances have slightly improved since then, but according to LaLiga, they are still over the cap and remain unable to register new contracts signed months ago, including defender Ronald Araujo and midfielder Gavi. The LaLiga champions’ president Joan Laporta has often spoken of his desire to bring Messi back to Camp Nou, but any move for the 35-year-old would likely further complicate their ability to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar and also boasts a record seven Ballon d’Or awards.