Pakistan Golf Federation qualifying golf school commences today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) qualifying school 2023-24 bestows an annual opportunity to career seeking amateur golf players and professional golf players to show their golfing prowess and caliber and gain entry to the esteemed, celebrated and sustenance providing national golf circuit of Pakistan. As per conditions spelled out by the PGF, entrants for appearance in the qualifying school must be either a player of no less than four handicap in amateur status who desires to turn professional and earn a card or a professional whose name is sent after a test clearance from any of the Provincial Golf Associations, namely Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Punjab and Federal Capital.

This qualifying school contest will be held over four rounds, the first and second round (June 6 and 7) at Margalla Greens and Rawalpindi Golf Club Golf Course alternately. Cut will be imposed after the first two rounds and out of 250 eager participants, 130 will stand weeded out and 120 top performers will compete over two rounds on June 8 and 9. The final two rounds will be concluded at the testing and formidable Margalla Greens Golf Course.

Participating number is huge and goes to prove that Pakistan is endowed with more talent than is visible on the surface. And for these career seeking players whose capabilities are not recognized as yet, holding of the qualifying school activity represents an occasion for getting hold of an opportunity which is bound to bring national and international recognition and decent and virtuous livelihood. As regards the final selection, top 55 performers will receive the golf professional playing card for golfing year 2023-24. Those who attain positions from 56 to 115, they will receive the reserve professional players’ card. The qualifying school matches for senior and junior professionals are scheduled for 13th to 15 June 2023.