Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President of Iraq Dr Abdul Latif Jamal on Monday appreciated the trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries and agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed close and cordial relations based on mutual respect and shared values, they noted during a meeting held in Baghdad, the Foreign Office spokesperson posted on her Twitter handle.

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also called on Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and conveyed best wishes to the leadership and the people of Iraq.

They agreed to further strengthen the multidimensional cooperation and to cement the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iraq.

In a statement, Radio Pakistan reported that the “understanding” between the two countries was reached during a meeting between Bilawal and his Iraqi counterpart, Dr Fuad Hussein. The state broadcaster quoted Bilawal as saying that “Pakistan maintains deep fraternal relations with Iraq”.

“During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on different aspects of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iraq,” the report added.

In a tweet, Bilawal said he was delighted to meet Hussein and that he had a “wide-ranging discussion on all issues”. “I’m grateful to the government of Iraq for its support in opening of Pakistan consulate in Najaf,” he added.

The minister highlighted both sides signed important memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and resolved to unlock “huge potential in dynamic bilateral cooperation”.

The Foreign Office said the two agreements were related to enhancing cultural cooperation, and visa abolition on diplomatic and official passports. Reiterating the hope to strengthen bilateral ties in a joint press conference with Hussein, Bilawal said both countries “enjoyed decades-old ties and they always supported each other in the hour of need”. Earlier, the foreign minister arrived in Iraq on an official visit from June 5 to June 7. Upon arriving in Baghdad, he was received by Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hussein Bahral Uloom, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali and other officials from the Pakistani embassy.

The FO shared photos of Bilawal arriving in Baghdad, being greeted by Iraqi officials and meeting with Bahral Uloom and Hussein.