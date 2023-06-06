PTI chief to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam

Firing a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that an example will be made of the former prime minister who is “hiding in the bunker” for the May 9 events.

“The person hiding in the bunker will be made an example [for everyone],” said Maryam without naming the PTI chief and his current residence – Zaman Park in Lahore – where he has been living since he got injuries in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad on November 3 2022.

She made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Bagh, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). Condemning the PTI chief for the May 9 attacks, the PML-N leader said that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister was “testifying against Imran Khan”. She claimed that the AJK premier had identified the PTI chief as the May 9 attacks planner.

She said Nawaz Sharif always pursued the agenda of progress, prosperity and development in Pakistan and Kashmir whenever he came into power. Besides giving a road network, health and education facilities and a strong economy, he also disbursed Rs100 billion for the development projects for AJK during his previous government tenure. The PML-N leader said development in the Azad Jammu & Kashmir was ensured by the PML-N leadership as all the allocated funds were utilized without any corruption. The development works carried out by Nawaz Sharif were visible across the Azad Jammu & Kashmir, she added. Maryam asked the masses to vote for the PML-N candidate in the Bagh area. “Voting for the PML-N means voting for development, progress and prosperity,” she added.

She paid tribute to the people of Bagh for attending the gathering in a large number. She said she was the daughter of Kashmir and bound in blood relation with its people. She also paid tribute to the martyrs of the land who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect every inch of the motherland. “Every home in the Kashmir has a unique story of martyrdom of their loved ones, who sacrificed their present for a brighter future of the country’s coming generations,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz said all citizens of Pakistan and AJK acknowledged and paid tribute to the army personnel for safeguarding the frontiers of the country. “Army personnel are performing their duties at the height of the mountains to protect their countrymen. We pay salute and tribute to the martyrs of both Pakistan and Kashmir.” Maryam said Pakistanis despite having differences of opinion could not imagine burning Pakistan’s public and defence installations. She said the May 9 incidents had hurt the sentiments of martyrs’ families, and brought embarrassment both at national and international levels. “We cannot dare to face the families of martyrs due to the incident of May 9.”