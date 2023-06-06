Soldier martyred in South Waziristan clash

A soldier embraced martyrdom in a clash with terrorists in South Waziristan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday. “Fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan district. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir (age 30 years, resident of district Mansehra) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said. It said sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.