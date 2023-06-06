LHC seeks details of FIRs against Qureshi

The LHC on Monday directed the Punjab caretaker government to disclose details of all cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairperson Shah Mehmood Qureshi by today (Tuesday).

The former foreign minister has been in police custody in the aftermath of the May 9 attacks on sensitive state installations. On May 23, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the release of Qureshi after he submitted an undertaking to the court. However, hours later he was re-arrested by the Punjab Police from outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Subsequently, his daughter, Meher Bano Qureshi had approached the LHC seeking details of all undisclosed or new first information reports (FIR) registered against her father.

The Punjab chief secretary and inspector general police (IGP) had been nominated among the respondents in the petition. She had requested the court to direct the concerned quarters to give protection of law to Qureshi and not to arrest him in any new criminal case without prior permission of the court. The petition also stated that Qureshi’s family had learned that a number of undisclosed criminal cases have been registered against him and there is an apprehension that he may again unjustifiably be arrested in the mentioned undisclosed new criminal cases.

Permitting the petition during the proceedings, LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi directed the caretaker government to submit details of all registered cases, disclosed or otherwise, before the court by June 6.