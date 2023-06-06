Rs4.5bln returned to Hajj pilgrims under cost-cutting measures

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood has said the ministry, taking significant measures to ease the financial burden on pilgrims, had returned an impressive sum of Rs4.5 billion, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring the well-being of those embarking on the holy journey. He, in a talk with APP, highlighted the efforts made by the ministry to reduce costs associated with the Hajj pilgrimage. He disclosed that this year’s expenses for the Hajj had been lowered to $3,900 from $5,000, presenting a substantial decrease in comparison to the previous year. However, despite this decrease, he acknowledged that the current Hajj remained the most expensive in history due to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee and the increase in the value of the US dollar, he added. Addressing concerns about accommodation for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, Senator Talha emphasized that the ministry had taken steps to secure buildings at more affordable rates. He revealed that the ministry had rented buildings between SR1,800 and SR2,300, compared to the higher rental fee of SR2,600 in 2019.