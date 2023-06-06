PIA Troubles

Earlier this year, fashionable makeovers were pursued by the national airline in a desperate bid to avert gloom and degradation. Going by the overwhelming loss of Rs 38 billion (171 per cent higher than last year) borne within the first three months, the dark clouds seem intent on staying and perhaps, the administration would have to do a lot more than change colours and logos.

It was only on Saturday that an aircraft seized in Malaysia over a legal dispute returned home after a span of five days. The airline might have gotten lucky this time but earlier in 2020, the same plane was impounded by the same officials over a contentious dispute with the leasing company for an overwhelming two weeks. Such instances incredibly add credence to the pariah status that has rendered the airline a lost cause in the aviation world. If not suffering from outright restrictions (in countries across Europe), the PIA continues to bear heavy losses from more affordable competitors, especially in the wake of irresponsible statements pertaining to the credibility of its pilots.

PIA needs to start looking out for itself instead of standing contented on whatever lifelines are doled out by the state, screams the writing on the wall to everyone but coveted policymakers and politically-motivated position holders. However, those whose opinions actually matter are busy dragging their feet through cost-cutting legislation and incentivising reforms. Simply firing hordes upon hordes of redundant officials would not do because the airline is in desperate need of people willing to put their best foot forward. Leasing out the precious Roosevelt Hotel may have been the first step in the right direction but many, many more still need to be taken. PIA cannot afford to let corruption run amok as it turns blind to the discomfort of its passengers and the back-breaking burden on the country’s treasury. Decades-old practices of neglect should be done away with. Today. *