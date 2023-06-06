Goods train derails in India three days after deadly crash

A private goods train Monday derailed in India’s Odisha three days after a three-train collision – the deadliest in the nuclear-armed country in two decades – killed 275 and injured over 1,000.

Today’s accident took place in Odisha’s Bargarh, while the previous collision occurred in Balasore. The cities are around 450 kilometres apart. Indian media said that no casualties were reported as it was a private train carrying goods – limestones. The reason for the derailment is not yet clear, Hindustan Times reported. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) clarified that some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of the Bargarh district, the Deccan Herald reported.

“There is no role of Railways in this matter.” As Odisha is reeling under the shock of the triple train collision in Balasore that killed around 275 people, another train mishap was reported from Odisha’s Bargarh district on Monday. It was a goods train carrying limestones, reports said. No injuries were reported. Casualties are not likely as it was a goods train. The reason for the derailment is not yet clear. The derailment of the goods train comes three days after the Coromandel tragedy, one of the most devastating train crash in India since Independence. Railway minister Ashwini Vainshnaw has recommended a CBI probe into the accident which was probably caused by a ‘signalling failure’.

On Monday, passenger train services resumed at the Baganaga railway station after the tracks — left heavily damaged by the three-train collision– were repaired. About 51 hours after the massive collision, services resumed on the both tracks of the main line. The Indian Railways clarified that Monday’s derailment had nothing to do with them as it was a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri limestone mines and ACC’s cement plant at Bargarh. The lines, wagons, loco, driver operation and maintenance are all private. It had no connection with the Indian Railways, it said. “This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure including rolling stock, like; engine, wagons, train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company, only,” ECoR said.

Meanwhile, Railway teams worked non-stop restoring tracks after India’s deadliest train crash in decades, a tragedy that has reignited safety concerns about one of the largest networks in the world.

Three days after a major train crash in eastern India’s Odisha state killed and injured hundreds, a few wagons of a goods train derailed in the same state, officials said on Monday. Indian Railways said it was not investigating the incident which happened in the Bargarh area of Western Odisha, as it is managed by a private firm, according to a railway spokesman.

“There are reports of some wagons of a locomotive getting off the track. But it is not managed by us, so we are not looking into it,” Railway Ministry spokesman Amitabh Sharma told Anadolu. India’s East Coast Railway said all infrastructure, including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train tracks (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the private company.

No damage or casualty has been reported so far. Monday’s incident came after railways said earlier in the day that rail traffic resumed on both up and down lines following a restoration work at the crash site near the Balasore district.

The crash Friday evening in Balasore involving two passenger trains and a freight train killed at least 275 people and injured over 1,000 others in what is regarded as the country’s worst rail disaster in recent history.

A preliminary investigation into the accident suggested that an issue related to the signaling system is likely the cause of the three-train crash, the country’s Railway Ministry said on Sunday. A massive rescue operation was immediately launched involving the National Disaster Response Force, the Indian military, and other agencies, which has now concluded.

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Sunday that the railway board has recommended that the train accident case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Briefing the media, Jaya Verma Sinha, a senior railway official, told reporters on Sunday that one of the trains — the high-speed Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express — crashed with another passenger train, and a freight train was later involved in the accident.

“The train was running at 128 kilometers (80 miles) per hour,” she said, adding it rammed into the freight train loaded with iron ore, which was stationary, while the express passenger train took the entire impact. Sinha said the rear two coaches of the other passenger train, the Howrah Superfast Express, which was passing at the same time on another railway line, were also affected by the derailed Coromandel Express. Vaishnaw, who visited the site, told a local news agency that the “root cause” and people responsible had been identified.

He said a change in the electronic interlocking system led to the accident, adding: “Who did it and how it was done, the investigation report will reveal that.” The focus is currently on the restoration work, he also noted. Officials said the electronic interlocking system prevents unnecessary delays and makes rail travel more secure.

Indian Railways have announced a high-level probe into the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reviewed the relief work at the crash site on Saturday, said those found guilty will be severely punished.

On Sunday, Odisha’s Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said the death toll had been revised from 288 to 275 as in some cases, bodies were counted more than once. He added that of the 1,175 injured, 793 have been discharged.

On Monday, Jena said that so far 151 bodies have been identified, while local authorities have now published photos of the deceased online so that their family members can identify them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed a $30 billion railway infrastructure modernisation in a bid to boost India’s economy and connectivity, with trains the preferred and cheapest mode of long-distance travel for both people and goods.

Experts said the crash on Friday at Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha showed India’s complex and often antiquated railway system still has far to go.

“Pure operational failures are not uncommon on Indian railways,” former top railways official Subodh Jain told AFP. “Safety mechanisms are now far more robust, but it’s a work in progress”.

Indian Railways, the world’s fourth largest rail network, runs some 14,000 trains daily with 8,000 locomotives over a vast system of tracks some 64,000 kilometres (40,000 miles) long.

Carrying more than 21 million passengers each day, according to official figures, the network is under enormous pressure in a country which has recently become the world’s most populous.