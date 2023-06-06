123 high density cameras to be installed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad police identified as many as 123 points for the installation of high-density cameras and all including private cameras would be contacted with a software developed by the PITB.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal disclosed this while he was addressing the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) members on Monday.

He said qalitative improvement in the police performance is possible through extensive digitalization in addition to improving law & order situation and extending maximum facilities to the masses, said .

He said a initiative has been taken under which any citizen of Pakistan could get a driving permit from any district of Punjab while just producing his CNIC. He said that “Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM)” would also become paperless and any citizen could also get his character certificate by just producing his CNIC.

Talking about the safe city project, he said the Caretaker Chief Minister and IG were impressed with the efforts made in this respect and have directed to expedite work on this project of public interest. He said 123 points have been identified for the installation of high-density cameras while a software developed by PITB would be installed for its integration with the already operational public and private sector CCTV cameras. He said that new software would also provide analytic identification of the facial images grabbed by these cameras.

About non functional traffic signals, he assured to take immediate measures while directives have also been issued to the CTO to prepare a workable plan for the issuance of traffic permits. He said that police were fully aware of its responsibilities and regularly organized awareness sessions particularly about traffic education. He said that traffic awareness should also be made compulsory part of school syllabus.

President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq said street crimes were increasing due to the prevailing economic crisis and police should make serious efforts to control the surge in crimes. He a safe city project should be implemented on top priority basis. He said that the business community has installed their own CCTV cameras which could be linked with the central police control room to ensure efficient and fool proof surveillance. He requested CPO to share the safe city plan with FCCI so that we could give our input to make it more vibrant and result oriented.