Police to address public issues on priority: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Malik Jameel Zafar has said that the Islamabad capital police was organizing open katchehries to address the issues of the public.

He was addressing the participants of an open Katchehry at Sumbal police station. The Katchehry was organized under the direction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

The concerned police officers including the DPO, SDPO, Incharge police station, members of conciliatory committees, ulema and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

At the outset of the proceedings, the participants shared their grievances and also gave suggestions to resolve them. The SSP Operations issued orders on the spot to address the issues of the participants and assured them that their suggestions will be taken into account. Addressing the gathering, SSP Operations said the police were determined to resolve the issues faced by the residents. He said the Open Katchehries were helpful in maintaining direct relationships with the public.

The SSP Operations said that better strategy on part of the police led to reduction in crime in the city. However, he said the police were taking steps to control crime further. He asked the gathering to cooperate with the police in controlling the crime in the city. He said that any complainant can approach him for redressal of the issues. He also asked the people to immediately report to the police in case of suspicious activity around them.

The participants of the gathering thanked Islamabad Capital City Police Officer and DIG (Operations) over organizing the Open Katchehry.