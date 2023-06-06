Daily Times

GB announces partnership with Navttc

APP

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here in Gilgit on Monday said”The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government is proud to announce a collaborative partnership with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Navttc). He said in this arrangement , Navttc will extend its support to the GB government in several key areas: Increasing Matric-Tech Footprint: Navttc will assist in expanding the reach of the Matric-Tech program, enabling more students to access quality technical education, official Training Partners for Summer Fiesta: Navttc will provide professional training through their experienced mentors as part of the Summer Fiesta, equipping participants with valuable skills, assistance in Technical and Vocational Education: Navttc will lend their expertise to the GB government’s efforts to enhance technical and vocational education until the establishment of a dedicated institute. He said this partnership signifies a significant milestone in GB’s mission to boost technical education and training in the region. CS GB said the GB government extends a warm welcome to Mr. Amir Jan ED NAVTCC.

