Punjab Police launches Khidmat App for overseas Pakistanis

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has introduced Punjab Police Khidmat App for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis. In a special video message released on social media, IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police Service App is available on both Android and IOS systems for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis. The Overseas Pakistanis can download this App and can seek immediate help from the police. IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police Public App, 1787 helpline and the front desks in all the police stations of the province are also available all the time to help and guide the overseas Pakistani citizens. Through the app, while out of the country, citizens can get relief by submitting their applications directly to 1787. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the legal branch of the Punjab Police would provide full support to the overseas Pakistanis, DPOs will personally supervise these cases, IG Punjab said that on the screen of my office dashboard, overseas applications and progress of the actions taken upon is on dashboard which I am also monitoring and every application received is being ensured to be acted upon without delay.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the investment of Overseas Pakistanis is the backbone of Pakistan’s socio-economic development, direct foreign investment, industrial development, stock market investment, money in property, and the results of your remittances. IG Punjab said that fraud often occurs with overseas Pakistanis in their absence, and immediate help in this situation, to change the negative perception and face the real challenges , Punjab Police has created the above App. IG Punjab said that each district has helpline, desk, appropriate forum in Chief Minister Secretariat to serve Overseas Pakistanis. All the RPOs, DPOs have also been instructed to change the general perception of lack of access. Dr. Usman Anwar said in an address to the overseas Pakistanis that we assure you, The trap of motorways has been laid in our country, there is a lot of development in the agriculture sector, this development is not possible without your money, we will ensure the safety of your investment. Dr. Usman Anwar said, come to Pakistan, invest, Punjab Police would provide full protection to you and your investment, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar made this conversation in an ongoing video message while talking to overseas and foreigners.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of new recruitment and departmental promotion for the rank of Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector in Punjab Police is going on. Spokesman Punjab Police said that new sub-inspectors are being recruited and promoted on 1300 new vacancies of sub-inspectors across the province and 351 seats vacant by promotion at inspector rank. Spokesperson Punjab police said that collectively 1651 seats , , 20 percent new recruitment, 20 percent of P-cadets and 60 percent of departmental promotions will be completed. Out of 309 seats of sub-inspectors in the provincial capital Lahore, new recruitment for 58, 63 P-cadets and remaining 188 will be completed through promotions.

2110 new and 1012 vacant seats of ASI rank across the province will also be filled by recruitment and promotion. Out of 3122 posts, 2341 posts will be promoted, 781 posts are reserved for P-cadets. In Lahore Police, Out of 1138 posts of ASI rank, 853 are being promoted while 284 are reserved for P cadets. Under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, recruitment and promotion in all ranges and districts, including the provincial capital is being completed according to merit and rules. Dr. Usman Anwar said that in the next few days all the seats would be filled as per the rules and regulations by new recruitment and promotion of officers with good records. Dr. Usman Anwar said that young people who are full of determination and highly educated are being given the opportunity to serve the country and the nation as sub-inspectors. Similarly, young people who want to be a part of Punjab Police should start preparing for the recruitment exam. IG Punjab

On the order of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, an important meeting was held at the Central Police Office regarding the disappearance of citizen Imran Riaz, which was chaired by Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan. All members of the working group and representatives of sensitive institutions also participated in the meeting and informed the meeting about the efforts and progress made by CTD, Special Branch and other related institutions regarding the recovery of Imran Riaz. All possible aspects regarding the disappearance and recovery of Imran Riaz were considered.

Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan directed the full use of modern technology in addition to traditional methods for the recovery of Imran Riaz. Addl IG Operations Shehzada Sultan said that in the light of orders by High Court, all available resources are being utilized for recovery of missing citizen. In the meeting, the CTD was instructed to conduct a search operation in different areas for the recovery of Imran Riaz on the basis of the information received from various sources. The intelligence should be made more active, the Special Branch should provide full support to other agencies in the recovery of the missing citizen according to the information received from all sources. Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan added that the working group is in constant and close contact with the Ministry of Defense regarding the search for Imran Riaz and all his social media accounts should also be analyzed to ensure the search of the missing citizen.