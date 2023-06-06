Islamabad court issues non-bailable warrants for Shahbaz Gill

In the sedition case, a district and sessions court in the nation’s capital on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

After rejecting a motion by a former Imran Khan aide seeking to avoid appearing in court because he is currently in the US, Judge Tahir Abbas issued the warrants.

While a junior prosecutor was present on the other side of the court, Murtaza Tori represented Gill. The judge announced a brief interval after hearing the arguments.

He accepted the prosecutor’s request to suspend the PTI leader’s bail as the hearing resumed and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

The PTI leader was arrested last year for making comments on a private TV channel that were intended to stir up a mutiny in the Pakistan Army. On August 9, 2022, he was subsequently taken into custody, but after being held for weeks, he was able to post bail.

Shahbaz Gill was granted permission by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to travel to the US for four weeks in March of this year.