The Justice and Development (AK Party) group has appointed renowned Turkish actor Bahadr Yenişehirliolu, who portrayed Tahsin Pasha in the well-liked TV show Payitaht Abdulhamid, as its group chair.

According to media reports, Yenisir Luoglu compared Erdogan to Abdulhamid Sani during the Turkish election campaign and remarked, “Do we prefer our freedom or the price of onions?” In Erdogan, I see Abdulhamid Sani. Attacks from both inside and outside Turkey are occurring.

The Payitaht: Abdülhamid series was broadcast on Turkish state TV, gaining popularity in recent years. The series highlighted the great traditions of Turkey’s past and the importance of the Sultan.

For the unversed, Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu had his first acting experience with the TV series Sevda Kuşun Wing in 2016, then took part in the cast of the TV series Payitaht: Abdulhamid, which he shared with Özlem Conker, Bülent İnal, Ezgi Eyüboğlu and Akın Akınözü, and played the character of Tahsin Pasha.