Nadra introduces one-window passport facility

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) plans to open passport counters in 30 tehsils across the country.

On March 1, Prime Minister Shehbaz issued an order to make it easier for citizens to obtain a CNIC and a passport. While chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he instructed the establishment of passport desks at Nadra offices, and he went on to say that all projects approved for the establishment of passport offices should be housed in Nadra’s current offices.

Director General Passport Yawar Hussain confirmed the development during a press conference, saying the Passport and Immigration Department will operate the one-window passport counters at Nadra.

He said that the special counters at the Nadra offices are intended to help citizens and streamline the passport application process.

“Nadra will charge Rs1,000 per passport in addition to government fees,” the DG replied when asked about the new passport counter prices.