Won’t quit PTI come what may

PTI President Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said while speaking to the media at a court that media personnel knew better than him “who is behind” the cases against him, adding that the police did not have anything to do with it. “I am sending a message for the first time to those who are actually doing all these things: Listen, we are not against the army, we are in its favour and we don’t have anything to do with that which hurts the army … sit down with us and tell us the way forward for how to take the country forward,” he said. He also said that he would openly correct the PTI chief on his mistakes. “Come let’s together [decide] in the country’s benefit. The army is a very big institution and is our own. We want to move forward together.” Ahead of the hearing, Elahi said while speaking to the media that even if “they register 100 cases [against me], it would not make a difference”. He added that his message to PTI members and supporters was to “put up a fight against these tactics employed by them [authorities] with bravery and not to get worried”. “Stand firm and continue to fight against them,” he added. Asked whether he was still standing with the PTI, he replied, “For sure, for sure.”