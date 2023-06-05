May 9 culprits to be punished without any discrimination: Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said that all culprits involved in the mayhem of 9th May would be punished without any discrimination to check occurrence of such incidents in future.

Addressing a public gathering during inaugural ceremony of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Registration Center Aminpur Bangal in Chak No.30-JB here on Sunday night, he said that Imran Khan and his party remained involved in the politics of hate and hatred. Imran Khan had poisoned the mind of young generation and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used them to challenge writ of the government in a systematic manner. The minister said that PTI activists had committed crime against the state on 9th May. Hence all those involved in mutiny and rebellion would not be provided amnesty rather they would be awarded exemplary punishment so that such incident could not occur in future. He said that the government had decided to deal all those elements with an iron hand who were involved in attacking military installations, entering in Jinnah House, looting and plundering precious items from Corps Commander House and putting the building on fire after vandalism.

He said that PTI activists committed a shameful offence on 9th May. They put on fire the monuments and statues of army martyrs. Hence, these elements could not be provided any relief or amnesty under the garb of press conferences or bails from the courts. Mutiny was a serious offence and such culprit could not be allowed to do politics. Pardon could be accepted from those accused only who would not involve in any kind of riots, arson and vandalism, he added.

The minister said, “I tried to make the people aware of Imran Khan that if his ulterior motives could not be realized, then the country may face any mishap”. He said that Imran Khan was a persecution (Fitna) and the people should minus him from the politics with power of their votes during upcoming elections. Former Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Zafar Iqbal Nagra and Mian Ajmal Asif also addressed the function and urged the people to vote and support PML-N so that dream of developed and prosperous Pakistan could be materialized. Earlier, the federal minister inaugurated NADRA Registration Center Aminpur Bungla and a Passport Counter and asked the NADRA authorities to appoint female staff at least one or two counters so that the women could get NADRA facilities without any hesitation. A large number of people belong to all walks of life including PMLN activists were present on the occasion.