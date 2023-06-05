Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan clash

Fire exchange took place between Pakistan Army troops and terrorists in North Waziristan, ISPR said on Sunday. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and two terrorists were sent to hell, while injuring another two. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas (age 38 years, resident of Khushab district) and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din (age 23 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan district) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said the rmed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.