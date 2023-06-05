Masood Khan urges faith leaders to promote inter-religious harmony

Pakistan’s Ambassador to te United States, Masood Khan, urged faith and community leaders to work together to promote inter-religious harmony when he met them at his residence on Saturday.

The faith leaders comprised Muslims, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs.

“The strong bonds of humanity bind us all together; While we maintain our religious beliefs and identities, we have to work collectively, as one community, for the larger national interests and projecting the true image of Pakistan,” the ambassador told them, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy.

“Pakistan is committed to protecting the rights of minorities and providing them with an enabling environment to contribute towards socio-economic development and nation-building process.”

Terming visits of American faith leaders to Pakistan as a means of promoting people-centric diplomacy, Masood Khan invited leaders of all faiths to explore the country and to build bridges among communities.

Many of the faith leaders who were at the Ambassador’s reception had visited Pakistan and shared their pleasant experiences. Masood Khan appreciated the services of faith and community leaders, including Ilyas Masih and Raj Rathore, who he said have been making efforts not only to unite communities but also towards bringing the US and Pakistan together through people-to-people contacts and exchanges.

Ilyas Masih, President All Neighbors International, thanked the Ambassador and the Embassy of Pakistan for providing a platform to all faiths and communities and also facilitating people-to-people exchanges.

Other participants also spoke on the occasion and shared their thoughts about Pakistan and its people along with their experiences of visiting the country.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, Patron in Chief Pakistan Sikh Council, who is currently visiting the United States, said the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, issuance of commemorative coin on the 550th anniversary of the birth of Baba Guru Nanak, renovation and restoration of Gurdwaras and Hindu temples across the country, the celebration of religious occasions, allocation of job quota in the government services as well as in top legislative bodies may not have attracted adequate attention of the media but these measures bear testimony of the commitment of Pakistan and its society.