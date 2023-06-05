Four soldiers martyred in Neelum Valley road mishap

Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when their truck fell into a river in Neelum Valley’s Changan area on Sunday. According to the Neelum police, the driver of the cargo truck of the Pakistan Army, which was travelling from Batrasi to Mandkaro, lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a deep gorge. As soon as the information about the accident was received, armed forces and civil rescue teams reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. It was further reported that the bodies of the martyred soldiers were pulled from the river and shifted to a nearby hospital. Last year, nine soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and four injured when their truck plunged into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), according to the military’s media wing. The truck – part of a military convoy – was heading towards Mang Bajri in Bagh district when the incident occurred near Shujaabad, some 12km before its destination, at about 4 am on Aug 21, Reuters quoted military officials as saying.