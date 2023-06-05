Sh Rashid accuses police of beating his employees

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday accused police of breaking and entering into his residence at midnight before beating up his house staff and forcefully extracting statements from them. Last week, Rashid had said that while he was out of the country, troops of the paramilitary force and Islamabad Police had broken into his house in Islamabad Sector F-7 in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. “I was not present in the house,” Sheikh Rashid had tweeted hours later, claiming that a raid party of around 80 to 90 people broke down the door of his house. In a video statement on Sunday, the AML leader reported another similar incident. He said that “at midnight, the elite forces broke into my Islamabad residence” and “tortured” his employees until they gave a statement dismissing that they had been beaten up.