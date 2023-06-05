Roots Millennium celebrates budding Montessori Graduates

The Millennium Education Group proudly organized the highly anticipated Montessori Graduation Ceremony 2023 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts PNCA, Islamabad last day says a press release. This extraordinary event marked a momentous milestone for the learners of the Advanced Year as they joyously celebrated their graduation, heralding their transition to higher grades.

Thirteen distinguished campuses of The Millennium Education Group and Future World Schools actively participated in this grand ceremony, which witnessed the esteemed presence of approximately 1200 enthralled parents. The audience was captivated by the awe-inspiring performances delivered by the young graduates, leaving the proud parents spellbound and awestruck by the remarkable talents and accomplishments of their children.

The ceremony featured a diverse range of captivating performances, by the learners of The Millennium Education and Future World Schools. The event commenced with the soul-stirring recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem, cultural displays that showcased the rich heritage of our nation, and an impressive demonstration of innovative teaching methodologies practiced in the classrooms. Notably, learners from Future World School Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi, enchanted the audience with their outstanding performance, ingeniously bringing to life a Harry Potter-themed classroom that vividly exemplified the profound significance of holistic education and showcased cutting-edge technological methodologies. Additionally, learners from Future World School Wahid Campus, F-10/-2 Islamabad, presented their remarkable creation, “The Song of the Future,” a melodious testament to their creativity, collaboration, and commitment to a wholesome and meaningful journey of learning and celebration at the Future World Schools. Meanwhile, learners from Future World School Gulberg Greens, Islamabad showcased the importance of holistic development through captivating demonstrations of activities such as yoga, gymnastics, sports and games, robotics, and more, leaving the audience in awe of their multifaceted talents.

Gracing the ceremony with their distinguished presence were the esteemed luminaries of The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, an eminent visionary, CEO, and Founder of TME, assumed the role of the distinguished Chief Guest, imparting the event with an air of distinction. The ceremony was further elevated by the presence of the Executive Director, Mrs. Anna Faisal, and the esteemed Director of Teaching and Learning, Mrs. Erum Atif, both of whom served as steadfast pillars of support for the learners and the institution.

In his address to the audience, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq emphasized on the pivotal role of teaching and learning in a child’s holistic development. He highlighted the unique opportunities provided by The Millennium Education Group TME to foster the growth of learners, expressing profound gratitude to the dedicated teachers who have played a pivotal role in shaping the educational journey of each learner. Dr. Faisal commended the unwavering commitment and unwavering dedication exhibited by the TME teachers, emphasizing their invaluable contributions towards guiding learners to a bright and promising future. He further emphasized the significance of strong collaboration and synergy between parents, learners, and teachers, as it is through this partnership that learners can truly excel and thrive. This shared commitment to educational excellence ensures that the distinct needs of every child are met, fostering an environment conducive to their individual growth and success.

The lady behind this grand celebration, Mrs. Sabina Zakir, Director of Communications, Community, and Outreach, wholeheartedly cherished and celebrated the event with parents, radiating enthusiasm and zest. It is due to her tireless efforts and unwavering dedication that this extraordinary event came to fruition. Mrs. Sabina Zakir wholeheartedly embraced the essence of Montessori education, accepting the slogan “HOME OF LOVE, JOY & CREATIVITY” with her full heart. Her passion and commitment were instrumental in creating an atmosphere of warmth, joy, and creativity throughout the ceremony, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all those in attendance.

The atmosphere at the ceremony was filled with joy and emotion as parents watched with pride as their little angels ascended the stage in their graduation gowns. These heartfelt moments will forever be cherished by the TME faculty, administration, and parents alike, symbolizing the successful culmination of the learners’ Montessori education.