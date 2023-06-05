Naqvi orders immediate redressal of expats issues

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued directions to the Inspector General of Police to promptly redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has directed that the Inspector General of Police should personally monitor complaint redressal system of overseas Pakistanis.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi further directed that all Commissioners,RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs should leave no stone unturned to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis in their relevant cities.Mohsin Naqvi directed the administrative and police officers to personally redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis and they should submit a report to the CM Office every month.Mohsin Naqvi directed that relevant overseas Pakistani should be kept posted regularly on the progress being made with regard to redressal of every complaint adding that a time frame should be chalked out to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis residing abroad.Mohsin Naqvi asserted that every complaint should be disposed off in a minimum span of time adding that a slow paced traditional action on a complaint being sent by a portal,telephone or by mail will not be tolerated.Mohsin Naqvi stated that concerned officers will monitor steps being taken to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis in the CM Office as well.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that those occupying property,estate or assets of overseas Pakistanis will be dealt with an iron hand.Mohsin Naqvi said that overseas Pakistanis are ambassador of their country residing abroad and prompt redressal of their grievances is our foremost responsibility.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow over finding dead bodies of two young brothers from a house at Millat Park.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report about the sorrowful incident from CCPO Lahore.Mohsin Naqvi directed to probe the sorrowful incident from every aspect and facts should be brought to light.Mohsin Naqvi directed to investigate the incident in a scientific manner and all requirements of justice should be fulfilled.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took stern notice of a molestation incident and making video of a female student in Lodhran and has sought a report from Additional IG South Punjab in this regard.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the accused involved in the molestation incident with the female student will not be able to go scot-free and will face strict punishment.Mohsin Naqvi directed to take further legal action against the arrested accused and remarked that molestation incident with the female student is highly sorrowful and heart-rending.Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that provision of justice to the female student will be ensured and all requirements of justice will be fulfilled at any cost.Meanwhile, Lodhran police has arrested the accused wagon conductor Imran and further legal action is being proceeded against the accused.

May-9 culprits deserve no concession: State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi said on Sunday that the elements involved in burning of the government properties and defence installations on May 9 deserve no concession, and strict legal action would be taken against them.

Talking to APP here, he said May 9 would always be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan. On that fateful day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists set fire to Pakistan Army installations, corps commander’s house in Lahore and the government properties under a preplanned programme, he added.

The state minister said after the PTI was expelled from power through constitutional means, it had continuously been engaged in conspiracies against the Pakistan Army and its institutions.

Tasneem Qureshi said the PTI did what the country’s enemies could not ever, adding that attacks on Pakistan Army and other institutions could not be tolerated by the patriotic Pakistanis. He said peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every citizen, but what was done by the PTI workers was intolerable.

He said the entire nation stood with Pakistan Army and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army. To a question, he said elections would be held on time in the country. He said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was 100 per cent ready to contest elections and it would win with majority in upcoming elections under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.