Youth will become part of police force to protect citizens: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important message to the force and the public regarding new recruitments and departmental promotions in the police force. In his message broadcast on traditional and digital media, IG Punjab said that in continuation of record promotions, 8500 new promotions have been started in Punjab Police from today. 2009 batch ASIs are being cleared for promotions while promotions of 2010 batch ASIs is being commenced. IG Punjab said that in a few weeks thousands of officers and personnel will be given promotions as per rules and regulations on all the remaining seats from constable to DSP rank. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that new recruitment is being started to make young people full of new blood and enthusiasm a part of the police force. The advertisement for the above recruitments will come in next few days, so young candidates start preparing for the exam. Dr. Usman Anwar said that there would be a technology-based written test and interview based on computer and communication skills for recruitment, which will check the skills of the youth in information technology, passion to serve the citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar said that several hundred jobs would be given to talented and skilled youth based on merit.

In his message, IG Punjab further said that permission has also been sought from the Election Commission and the Punjab government for the recruitment of new sub-inspectors and P-cadets in the police force. Candidates now have to prepare for exam to get selected on the seats of Constables, Head Constables and ASIs. IG Punjab said that young sub-inspectors and committed computer graduates would play their role in making Punjab Police a better institution through effective service delivery. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the new youths, who are equipped with modern education and skills of information technology and selected through merit-based examinations, will fulfill the great duty of serving and protecting Pakistanis.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an online Khuli Katchehry on holiday to solve the problems of the citizens in a timely manner. He checked and asked for a response from the relevant supervisory officers on the delay in the proceedings and gave a deadline to solve the problems immediately. According to the details, IG Punjab spoke to the concerned SP and the citizen through a conference call regarding no registration of FIR of vehicle theft of Hafeez, a resident of Raiwind. Dr. Usman Anwar directed to bring out the actual facts of the incident within 06 hours and provide justice to the citizen. IG Punjab has ordered the RPO to solve the problem under personal supervision after the stolen vehicle of Shahri Allah Nawaz was not recovered. He directed the concerned DPO for immediate arrest of accused who committed financial fraud from widow Farhat Arif.

IG Punjab ordered all the officers to immediately redress the calls and complaints received at 1787 Complaint Center and said that the RPOs and DPOs should monitor the action on the requests sent from 1787 and provide all possible relief to the citizens. IG Punjab said that those responsible should prepare themselves for departmental and legal action in case of deliberate delay, omission or laziness. DIG Dr. Inam Waheed Khan and DIG Zeeshan Asghar, other officers were accompanied by IG Punjab.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the house of two young brothers who died in Millat Park, met the children’s father, dear relatives and consoled them. He examined all the evidence of the incident personally and inquired about the progress of the investigation from the police officers present at the spot. IG Punjab, while consoling the father and mother of the children, said that the Punjab Police is standing with the victim’s family in this difficult hour. IG Punjab said that the investigation is going on from all aspects of the incident, the real facts will come out after the post mortem report. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police will continue their efforts until the victim’s family is satisfied.

Earlier, Dr. Usman Anwar had taken notice of the case of the bodies of two young brothers being recovered from the flour drum of the house from Millat Park and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab while ordering a complete investigation of the incident from all aspects said that the causes of death of the children should be determined in the light of the evidence and medical report keeping in mind all aspects including accident and murder.