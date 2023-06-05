Trend of online summer camp registration rising in twin cities

With the start of summer vacation, many vocational centres and private schools through social media platforms have started online summer camp registration facilities to attract parents and keep students engaged in healthy activities during months-long holidays. “Social media platforms give an excellent opportunity to parents to enroll their kids for summer camp which is a safe, hassle-free, easy method for citizens,” said a report aired by a private news channel on Sunday. The trend of online summer camp registration was getting momentum in the twin cities, apart from announcements by government-run welfare centres, and private organisations regarding special discount rates for summer courses like spoken language and computer courses, and vocational courses for girls including stitching, cooking, baking, painting, embroidery, etc, it added. Online registration for summer camp provides great ease to enroll our child and select various discount offers, commented a mother on a Facebook group page. “Summer Camp enrollment is now open and we are offering various kinds of fun and learning activities for kids,” said a private school management through an Instagram post.

Keep your students learning this summer through the fun and excitement of online summer camps, said a student in a Facebook post, adding, these online programs were more affordable and would help kids to learn more. “Our unique online summer options cover a variety of activities and interests, offering a strong curriculum that will not only be educational, but also engage students to learn skills throughout their summer camp experiences,” said another vocational trainer in a WhatsApp group. The cost of the camp depends on the target audience and the specialized courses which parents were opting for their kids, said a private school teacher, adding, mostly these camps were charging Rs 5,000 to Rs.10,000.

“We are using appropriate methods to provide students with a hands-on learning experience and insight into the practical approach to the theoretical knowledge that they get from books and their classrooms in the summer school,” said a teacher, adding, students can register via a link for registration form and also by WhatsApp numbers. “Our school has offered multiple activities for students this summer in which art and craft, music and zumba, swimming, gardening, little chef, life skills, and public speaking are included where parents can choose the activities for their child on specific days,” said a private school principal in a Facebook group post.