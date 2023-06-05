Pakistan conducts 400 eye cataract surgeries in Chad

A team of eight Pakistani ophthalmologists returned to Pakistan on Saturday night after conducting 400 Eye Cataract Surgeries successfully in Chad. The initiative, organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Layton Rehmatullah Benevolent Trust, involved conducting 400 cataract surgeries in the Republic of Chad, a least developed country of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Africa. According to COMSTECH, the primary objective of this initiative was to address the urgent eye care needs of the people of N’Djamena, Chad. Over a span of eight days, the dedicated team of Pakistani ophthalmologists conducted a free eye camp in challenging weather conditions, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of individuals.

Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, congratulated the team on the successful mission and expressed his commitment to continuing such initiatives in the future. Despite the hot weather and numerous challenges, the team of doctors successfully completed their mission, earning praise for their unwavering dedication. Dr Zakaria Ousman Ramadan, the Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Chad, appreciated the collaborative efforts that contributed to the resounding success of this initiative. He highlighted the strong partnership between the local government, the Ministry of Health of Chad, and COMSTECH, which made the mission possible.

Dr Khalid Masood, the team leader of the medical mission and a senior ophthalmologist from LRBT, emphasized the adverse conditions under which the team worked. He commended the passion and commitment of the doctors and expressed their determination to continue such endeavors. Apart from providing much-needed eye surgeries, the camp aimed to enhance local capacity through training and awareness campaigns. Pakistani ophthalmologists, known for their expertise in the field, shared their knowledge and skills with local doctors, training them in the latest cataract surgery techniques. Post-operative examinations were also conducted to ensure optimal patient recovery. An essential aspect of the initiative was the launch of an awareness campaign targeting youth, emphasizing the significance of preventive measures to avoid avoidable blindness.